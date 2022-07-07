1h ago
2022 GREY CUP ODDS
TSN.ca Staff
2022 GREY CUP ODDS
|Team
|July 7
|Blue Bombers
|+200
|Stampeders
|+350
|Lions
|+400
|Alouettes
|+800
|Roughriders
|+800
|Argonauts
|+1000
|Redblacks
|+1600
|Tigercats
|+2000
|Elks
|+5000
