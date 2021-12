TSN is home of every game of the World Junior tournament. You can also watch each game LIVE on the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Stay with this page for updates on specific TSN national feeds.

2022 World Junior Championship - Edmonton / Red Deer, AB Teams Date Time (ET) Network Germany vs. Finland Sunday, December 26 2pm TSN Russia vs. Sweden Sunday, December 26 4:30pm TSN Czech Republic vs. Canada Sunday, December 26 7pm TSN USA vs. Slovakia Sunday, December 26 9:30pm TSN Finland vs. Austria Monday, December 27 2pm TSN Russia vs. Switzerland Monday, December 27 4:30pm TSN Germany vs. Czech Republic Monday, December 27 7pm TSN Slovakia vs. Sweden Monday, December 27 9:30pm TSN Switzerland vs. USA Tuesday, December 28 4:30pm TSN Canada vs. Austria Tuesday, December 28 7pm TSN Czech Republic vs. Finland Wednesday, December 29 2pm TSN Slovakia vs. Russia Wednesday, December 29 4:30pm TSN Canada vs. Germany Wednesday, December 29 7pm TSN Sweden vs. USA Wednesday, December 29 9:30pm TSN Austria vs. Czech Republic Thursday, December 30 4:30pm TSN Switzerland vs. Slovakia Thursday, December 30 7pm TSN Austria vs. Germany Friday, December 31 2pm TSN Sweden vs. Switzerland Friday, December 31 4:30pm TSN Finland vs. Canada Friday, December 31 7pm TSN USA vs. Russia Friday, December 31 9:30pm TSN Quarterfinal Sunday, January 2 2:30pm TSN Quarterfinal Sunday, January 2 5pm TSN Quarterfinal Sunday, January 2 7:30pm TSN Quarterfinal Sunday, January 2 10pm TSN Semifinal Tuesday, January 4 3pm TSN Semifinal Tuesday, January 4 7pm TSN Bronze Medal Wednesday, January 5 4pm TSN Gold Medal Wednesday, January 5 8pm TSN

Schedule subject to change