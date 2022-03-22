AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 86 players who have qualified for the 86th Masters, to be played from April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club. (players listed in only one category):

Masters champions (lifetime exemption): Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Hideki Matsuyama, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods.

U.S. Open champions (last five years): Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland.

British Open champions (last five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Collin Morikawa.

PGA champions (last five years): Justin Thomas.

Players Championship Winners (last three years): N/A

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (one-year exemption): Xander Schauffele.

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up: James Piot, Austin Greaser.

British Amateur champion: Laird Shepherd.

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion: Stewart Hagestad.

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion: Keita Nakajima.

Latin America Amateur champion: Aaron Jarvis.

Top 12 players and ties from 2021 Masters: Stewart Cink, Corey Conners, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, Robert MacIntyre, Kevin Na, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris.

Top four players and ties from 2021 U.S. Open: Harris English, Guido Migliozzi, Louis Oosthuizen.

Top four players and ties from 2021 British Open: N/A

Top four players and ties from 2021 PGA Championship: Paul Casey, Padraig Harrington, Harry Higgs.

Winners of PGA Tour events that award full FedEx Cup points from April 12, 2021 through the 2022 Masters: Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Cameron Davis, Lucas Glover, Talor Gooch, Lucas Herbert, Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Luke List, Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka, Hudson Swafford.

Players from the 2021 Tour Championship: Daniel Berger, Billy Horschel, Erik van Rooyen.

Top 50 players from the final 2021 world ranking: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Mackenzie Hughes, Takumi Kanaya, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Palmer, Lee Westwood, Matthew Wolff.

Top 50 players from world ranking published prior to the 2022 Masters: TBA

Special foreign invitations: None



Masters Champions not playing: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller.

- Canadians listed in BOLD