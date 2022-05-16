Fourteen teams will learn their fate on Tuesday evening when the NBA holds the 2022 Draft Lottery and a pair of Canadians will be watching intently.

London, Ont.'s Shaedon Sharpe of Kentucky and Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin from Montreal are expected to hear their names called among the first 14 selections of next month's draft set for June 23 at the Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets.

While there is little consensus across mock drafts, which should change when the draft order is revealed on Tuesday, both the 19-year-old Sharpe and 20-year-old Mathurin have seen their names prominently featured in a number of them. In Kevin O'Connor's latest mock for The Ringer, he has Sharpe going to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 4 and the San Antonio Spurs selected Mathurin at No. 8. Should both Sharpe and Mathurin go in the lottery, it would mark the first time two Canadians were taken with lottery picks in the same draft since 2014 when Vaughan, Ont.'s Andrew Wiggins was taken with the first overall pick and Mississauga, Ont.'s Nik Stauskas went at No. 9.

As for the lottery itself, three teams share the best odds at 14 per cent as the clubs with the NBA's three worst records: The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The Thunder have a 12.5 per-cent chance to win the lottery with their own pick and a 1.5 per-cent chance through the Los Angeles Clippers' pick that they also own as part of the Paul George trade in the summer of 2019.

2022 NBA DRAFT LOTTERY TEAM RECORD ODDS LAST NO. 1 PICK Houston Rockets 20-62 14% Yao Ming (China), 2002 Orlando Magic 22-60 14% Dwight Howard (SACA), 2004 Detroit Pistons 23-59 14% Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), 2021 Oklahoma City Thunder 24-58 12.5% N/A Indiana Pacers 25-57 10.5% N/A Portland Trail Blazers 27-55 9% Greg Oden (Ohio State), 2007 Sacramento Kings 30-52 7.5% Pervis Ellison (Louisville), 1989 Los Angeles Lakers* 33-49 6% James Worthy (North Carolina), 1982 San Antonio Spurs 34-48 4.5% Tim Duncan (Wake Forest), 1997 Washington Wizards 35-47 3% John Wall (Kentucky), 2010 New York Knicks 37-45 2% Patrick Ewing (Georgetown), 1985 Los Angeles Clippers^ 42-30 1.5% Blake Griffin (Oklahoma), 2009 Charlotte Hornets 43-39 1% Larry Johnson (UNLV), 1989 Cleveland Cavaliers 44-38 0.5% Andrew Wiggins (Kansas), 2014

* - The Lakers' pick will be transferred to either the Memphis Grizzlies or New Orleans Pelicans, depending on where it ends up: Should it be from No. 1 to No. 10, it will go to the Pelicans. If the pick is from No. 11 to No. 30, it belongs to the Grizzlies

^ - The Clippers pick belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Paul George trade from the summer of 2019