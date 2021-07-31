World championship curling is coming back to Prince George, B.C.

Curling Canada has announced that the 2022 World Women’s Curling Championship will take place in the West coast city from March 19-27 at the CN Centre.

The 2020 women’s worlds were slated to take place in Prince George, but were cancelled just days before the start of competition due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“I’m delighted to see the host committee of Prince George able to finally welcome the World Women’s Curling Championship 2022 to their community following the disappointment of the 2020 cancellation,” said World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness. “The local organizing committee worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the 2020 edition and I have every confidence that they will be equally prepared for the 2022 championship where hopefully, if restrictions allow, we can welcome back fans to the stadium.”

This marks the first time Prince George has hosted a World Curling Federation event.

The 2021 World Women’s World Championship took place inside the Calgary curling bubble as Switzerland captured their sixth title in the last nine years.

Canada has won the most world women’s title all-time with 17.

