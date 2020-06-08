In preparation for the 2020-21 season, Hockey Canada has announced its 23 participants for a virtual four-day Program of Excellence goaltending camp which runs this week.

“The Program of Excellence goaltending camp is a great opportunity to bring together the top young goaltenders in the country and assist with the development process for these athletes,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada in a statement. “Despite the unique nature of this year’s camp and the switch to an online delivery for our programs, we believe all 23 goalies will benefit from world-class instruction as we continue to prepare for a new season.”

As the initial evaluation stage for summer development and selection camps for Canada’s national men’s teams, the online camp will focus on goaltender development and evaluation through online education.

The list of goaltenders below includes five at the under-20 level, six at the under-18 level and 12 at the under-17 level.

Online sessions will include topics such as goaltender development, mental and physical performance, planning for short-term competition, environments for success and embracing the role of a back-up goaltender.

 

2020 Goaltending Camp Roster

 
Under-20 Goaltenders          
Name S/C HT WT Hometown 2019-20 Team
Brett Brochu L/G 5’11” 156 Tilbury, ON London (OHL)
Sebastian Cossa L/G 6’6” 206 Fort McMurray, AB Edmonton (WHL)
Dylan Garand L/G 6’1” 172 Victoria, BC Kamloops (WHL)
Taylor Gauthier R/D 6’2” 190 Calgary, AB Prince George (WHL)
Tristan Lennox L/G 6’3” 190 Cambridge, ON Saginaw (OHL)
           
Under-18 Goaltenders          
Name S/C HT WT Hometown 2019-20 Team
Tyler Brennan L/G 6’3” 187 Winnipeg, MB Prince George (WHL)
Matteo Drobac L/G 6’1” 170 Oakville, ON Hamilton (GOJHL)
Benjamin Gaudreau L/G 6’2” 165 Corbeil, ON Sarnia (OHL)
Jacob Goobie L/G 5’10” 178 Upper Tantallon, NS Charlottetown (QMJHL)
Thomas Milic L/G 5’11” 155 Coquitlam, BC Burnaby Winter Club (CSSHL)
William Rousseau L/G 6’0” 170 Trois-Rivières, QC Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ)
           
Under-17 Goaltenders          
Name S/C HT WT Hometown 2019-20 Team
Ethan Buenaventura L/G 6’1” 171 Winnipeg, MB Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
Rémi Delafontaine L/G 5’11” 165 Sherbrooke, QC Magog (LHMAAAQ)
Domenic DiVincentiis L/G 6’0” 156 Bolton, ON Vaughan (GTHL)
Reid Dyck L/G 6’4” 185 Winkler, MB Pembina Valley (MAAAU18HL)
Dylan Ernst L/G 6’1” 149 Weyburn, SK Moose Jaw (SMAAAHL)
Vincent Filion L/G 6’0” 165 Shawinigan, QC Trois-Rivières (LHMAAAQ)
Charles-Édward Gravel R/D 5’11” 184 Lévis, QC Mississauga Senators (GTHL)
Matthew Kieper L/G 5’11” 146 Winnipeg, MB Winnipeg Bruins (MAAAU18HL)
Nolan Lalonde L/G 6’0” 168 Kingston, ON Greater Kingston (OMHA)
Riley Mercer L/G 6’1” 185 Bay Roberts, NL Tri-Pen (NLMMHL)
Jackson Parsons L/G 6’0” 185 Embrun, ON Cornwall (HEOMAAA)
Nicolas Ruccia L/G 5’11” 148 Laval, QC Laval-Montréal (LHMAAAQ)
 

 