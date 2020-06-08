In preparation for the 2020-21 season, Hockey Canada has announced its 23 participants for a virtual four-day Program of Excellence goaltending camp which runs this week.

“The Program of Excellence goaltending camp is a great opportunity to bring together the top young goaltenders in the country and assist with the development process for these athletes,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada in a statement. “Despite the unique nature of this year’s camp and the switch to an online delivery for our programs, we believe all 23 goalies will benefit from world-class instruction as we continue to prepare for a new season.”

As the initial evaluation stage for summer development and selection camps for Canada’s national men’s teams, the online camp will focus on goaltender development and evaluation through online education.

The list of goaltenders below includes five at the under-20 level, six at the under-18 level and 12 at the under-17 level.

Online sessions will include topics such as goaltender development, mental and physical performance, planning for short-term competition, environments for success and embracing the role of a back-up goaltender.