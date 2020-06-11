Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor discuss if the CFL is any closer to having a season and what a Return to Play model could look like, as well as implications for the league of U Sports’ decision to cancel their national football schedule.

The CFL’s regular season was supposed to start this weekend, are we any closer to having a season?

Naylor: I think we are inching towards some sort of decision, whether that’s this is the model they want to try to use, or down to a couple models, or maybe deciding there isn’t a viable model that allows the CFL to play in 2020.

But assuming they can theoretically come up with a way to play, they’re going to have to investigate all the aspects. And that involves going to provincial governments and making sure that the CFL’s needs are going to be approved. That involves going to stakeholders, such as the players and their broadcast partner, which in this case is TSN. And if they can get past all of those hurdles, ultimately it would go to the board of governors for approval. But that’s a lot to get done in what is now a fairly short amount of time.

Lalji: And meanwhile, the players are getting impatient and frustrated. You saw Vernon Adams tweet at commissioner Randy Ambrosie, a number of other players followed up. And this is all in stark contrast to what happened a month ago when Ambrosie basically got scolded at Parliament for not being more transparent and not involving the players.

Following that, there were committees formed around Return to Play and CBA issues and there has been virtually nothing in the way of meaningful dialogue since then around those issues. In fact, as of Thursday afternoon, the players had yet to see anything in writing around the framework for a CBA. They’re hoping that comes any day now, and then they’ve got to digest it.

And don’t be surprised if some players wind up moving on amidst all of this as they try to get some certainty for their lives. So right now the players are very upset.

Naylor: And of course we don’t even know which format a season might take. But the sense is, from talking to people around the league, that the one hub city in Western Canada does seem to be the preferred model. Ambrosie talked about it a little this week, that it would be an ecosystem model, one where basically everybody goes into a bubble for the length of the season, much like what the NBA is trying in Florida.

There are a couple of advantages, potentially, for the CFL on that. One would be they may be able to get around the 14-day quarantine for players coming from the U.S. with a modified quarantine, meaning that they would go into the bubble, not be in public, like the National Hockey League is trying to adopt for this circumstance. And the other of course would be, you look at some provinces like Manitoba, six straight days with no new caseloads of coronavirus.

Everybody would understand if there was some trepidation about players and coaches coming from places like California, Florida, and Texas, where the numbers are very high. But bringing players into a bubble would seem to ease those kinds of concerns that they might be bringing the virus with them and lead to a spike wherever the CFL is playing.

Lalji: And certainly costs around a bubble/ecosystem type of situation are very high as opposed to letting players potentially reside in their own cities, or maybe two teams in one city. But the one thing they hope mitigates that is the complete elimination of travel. Nobody has to go anywhere to get to home or away games and that should make quite a bit of difference.

---

Naylor: U Sports announced this week there will be no Vanier Cup, no national schedule for football this year, and that has implications for the CFL. But I think it’s important to understand, just because there isn’t going to be a football schedule doesn’t mean any football development. Coaches are going to try, where they can, to bring players onto campuses, have practices, and even the possibility of scheduling games with other schools that wouldn’t count for anything.

And even in circumstances where players can’t be on campus, virtual chalk talks, guidance on physical conditioning. There’s not going to be much of a substitute, but they are going to try and push the needle in terms of players at least getting something out of this fall and winter.

Lalji: And for the CFL, the draft is a big concern because you’re not going to have a chance to evaluate those players going into that year. Does U Sports make a decision to potentially defer draft years? Certainly they’re looking at increasing the ages for players that will potentially age out. And here’s one for you, the 2024 draft year. No first year players will have begun their clock this year in the current format, and that means in 2024 there will be no draft eligible players coming from U Sports; only NCAA players. So the league is going to have to look at both short-term and long-term implications.