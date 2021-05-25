LONDON (AP) — Gareth Southgate gave himself another week to determine England's European Championship squad by naming a 33-man list featuring three players who have been called up for the first time.

Center backs Ben White of Brighton and Ben Godfrey of Everton have been given a late chance to make the tournament alongside fellow newcomer Aaron Ramsdale, the Sheffield United goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was recalled to feature among a quartet of right backs in the provisional squad.

Southgate has until June 1 to decide who makes the cut for the final 26-man squad with injury doubts over defender Harry Maguire and midfielders Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

West Bromwich's Sam Johnstone, who has never played for England, is also in the squad as Burnley's Nick Pope misses out through injury.

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood has been recalled for the first time since being sent home after his debut in Iceland.

Jude Bellingham, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder who made his England debut in November, has a chance of playing at the tournament which will largely be played at Wembley Stadium for Southgate's side.

England opens its Group D campaign on June 13 against Croatia at Wembley before also playing Scotland and the Czech Republic at the north London stadium. There's also a potential round of 16 match at Wembley for England, while the semifinals and final will all be played there.

ENGLAND PROVISIONAL EURO SQUAD POSITION PLAYER CLUB GK Dean Henderson Manchester United GK Sam Johnstone West Brom GK Jordan Pickford Everton GK Aaron Ramsdale Sheffield United DF John Stones Manchester City DF Luke Shaw Manchester United DF Harry Maguire Manchester United DF Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool DF Kyle Walker Manchester City DF Tyrone Mings Aston Villa DF Reece James Chelsea DF Conor Coady Wolves DF Ben Chilwell Chelsea DF Ben Godfrey Everton DF Kieran Trippier Atletico Madrid DF Ben White Brighton MF Mason Mount Chelsea MF Declan Rice West Ham MF Jordan Henderson Liverpool MF Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund MF Kalvin Phillips Leeds United MF Jesse Lingard Manchester United MF James Ward-Prowse Southampton FW Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur FW Marcus Rashford Manchester United FW Raheem Sterling Manchester City FW Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton FW Phil Foden Manchester City FW Jack Grealish Aston Villa FW Mason Greenwood Manchester United FW Ollie Watkins Aston Villa FW Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund FW Bukayo Saka Arsenal

