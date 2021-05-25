LONDON (AP) — Gareth Southgate gave himself another week to determine England's European Championship squad by naming a 33-man list featuring three players who have been called up for the first time.

Center backs Ben White of Brighton and Ben Godfrey of Everton have been given a late chance to make the tournament alongside fellow newcomer Aaron Ramsdale, the Sheffield United goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was recalled to feature among a quartet of right backs in the provisional squad.

Southgate has until June 1 to decide who makes the cut for the final 26-man squad with injury doubts over defender Harry Maguire and midfielders Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

West Bromwich's Sam Johnstone, who has never played for England, is also in the squad as Burnley's Nick Pope misses out through injury.

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood has been recalled for the first time since being sent home after his debut in Iceland.

Jude Bellingham, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder who made his England debut in November, has a chance of playing at the tournament which will largely be played at Wembley Stadium for Southgate's side.

England opens its Group D campaign on June 13 against Croatia at Wembley before also playing Scotland and the Czech Republic at the north London stadium. There's also a potential round of 16 match at Wembley for England, while the semifinals and final will all be played there.

ENGLAND PROVISIONAL EURO SQUAD

POSITION PLAYER CLUB
GK  Dean Henderson  Manchester United 
GK Sam Johnstone  West Brom 
GK  Jordan Pickford  Everton 
GK  Aaron Ramsdale  Sheffield United 
DF  John Stones  Manchester City 
DF  Luke Shaw  Manchester United 
DF  Harry Maguire  Manchester United 
DF  Trent Alexander-Arnold  Liverpool 
DF  Kyle Walker  Manchester City 
DF  Tyrone Mings  Aston Villa 
DF  Reece James  Chelsea 
DF  Conor Coady  Wolves 
DF  Ben Chilwell   Chelsea
DF   Ben Godfrey Everton 
DF  Kieran Trippier Atletico Madrid
DF  Ben White  Brighton 
MF Mason Mount  Chelsea 
MF  Declan Rice  West Ham 
MF  Jordan Henderson  Liverpool 
MF  Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund 
MF  Kalvin Phillips  Leeds United 
MF  Jesse Lingard  Manchester United 
MF  James Ward-Prowse  Southampton 
FW  Harry Kane  Tottenham Hotspur 
FW  Marcus Rashford  Manchester United 
FW  Raheem Sterling  Manchester City 
FW  Dominic Calvert-Lewin  Everton 
FW  Phil Foden  Manchester City 
FW  Jack Grealish  Aston Villa 
FW  Mason Greenwood  Manchester United 
FW  Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 
FW  Jadon Sancho  Borussia Dortmund 
FW  Bukayo Saka  Arsenal 

 

