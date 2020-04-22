Tuesday, April 28 The U Rise to prominence of the University of Miami. 6pm TSN1

Tuesday, April 28 Nature Boy rolex wearin’, diamond ring wearin’, kiss stealin'... 8pm TSN1

Tuesday, April 28 Bad Boys Late 80s/early 90s Pistons did anything to win. 10pm TSN1

Tuesday, May 5 The Two Escobars Intertwining of crime and soccer in Colombia. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 5 I Hate Christian Laettner Intense dislike some still have for the former Duke/NBA star. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 5 9.79 Steroid scandal in '88 Olympic 100m final. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 12 King's Ransom The Gretzky trade… TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 12 The Fab Five Michigan's five freshmen evolutionized college hoops. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 12 Broke How does an athlete earn millions with nothing to show for it? TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 12 Year of the Scab When replacement players took the field. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 19 Big Shot After buying the Isles, John Spano was revealed as a fraud. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 19 The House Of Steinbrenner Legacy of George's ownership of the Yankees. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 19 Small Potatoes Who Killed the USFL Donald Trump plays a prominent role. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 26 The Day the Series Stopped An earthquake shakes World Series, Bay Area to its core. TBD TSN

Tuesday, May 26 June 17th, 1994 How many huge events can possibly take place in a single day? TBD TSN