2h ago
30 For 30 Tuesdays Schedule
30 For 30 Tuesdays Schedule
TSN.ca Staff
Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Documentary
|Synopsis
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Tuesday, April 28
|The U
|Rise to prominence of the University of Miami.
|6pm
|TSN1
|Tuesday, April 28
|Nature Boy
|rolex wearin’, diamond ring wearin’, kiss stealin'...
|8pm
|TSN1
|Tuesday, April 28
|Bad Boys
|Late 80s/early 90s Pistons did anything to win.
|10pm
|TSN1
|Tuesday, May 5
|The Two Escobars
|Intertwining of crime and soccer in Colombia.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 5
|I Hate Christian Laettner
|Intense dislike some still have for the former Duke/NBA star.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 5
|9.79
|Steroid scandal in '88 Olympic 100m final.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 12
|King's Ransom
|The Gretzky trade…
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 12
|The Fab Five
|Michigan's five freshmen evolutionized college hoops.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 12
|Broke
|How does an athlete earn millions with nothing to show for it?
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 12
|Year of the Scab
|When replacement players took the field.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 19
|Big Shot
|After buying the Isles, John Spano was revealed as a fraud.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 19
|The House Of Steinbrenner
|Legacy of George's ownership of the Yankees.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 19
|Small Potatoes Who Killed the USFL
|Donald Trump plays a prominent role.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 26
|The Day the Series Stopped
|An earthquake shakes World Series, Bay Area to its core.
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 26
|June 17th, 1994
|How many huge events can possibly take place in a single day?
|TBD
|TSN
|Tuesday, May 26
|Four Falls of Buffalo
|Bills became 1st team to play - and lose - 4 straight Super Bowls.
|TBD
|TSN