If you’re going to lose your parlay it might as well be in the final moments of the game, right?

When the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold a 19-point lead heading into the fourth quarter against a rookie quarterback, you would think your bet is a lock and going to cash. But last weekend was a good way to remind everyone that no lead is ever safe in the Canadian Football League.

All we needed was for the Bombers to hold on against the Redblacks and then the Roughriders would have cashed out our alternate parlay last week by covering the 2.5-points.

Anyway, enough of dwelling on the past. Let’s look to the future and piece together a four-leg parlay for Week 7 in the CFL.

Here are my favourite plays for each game of the week.

BLUE BOMBERS -11.5

The Blue Bombers opened as 15.5-point favourites against the Edmonton Elks, which is the largest spread of the CFL season so far. The line has moved one point since it first came out, with Winnipeg now favoured to win by 14.5-points.

Based on the way the game ended last week for Winnipeg, if there’s a team that could cover this massive spread it’s the Bombers at home against the Elks.

The Bombers have won six straight against the Elks and have each of the last five games by double digits.

Oct. 8, 2022 - Winnipeg won by 37 at home

July 22, 2022 - Winnipeg won by 14 on the road

Oct. 15, 2021 - Winnipeg won by 10 on the road

Oct. 8, 2021 - Winnipeg won by 27 at home

Sept. 18, 2021 - Winnipeg won by 15 on the road

Winnipeg to cover the 14.5-points is -115 on FanDuel, so if you want to buy a few points and play it a little safer you can consider taking something like Winnipeg -11.5 at -174 or Winnipeg -12.5 at -156 since we’ll be adding this pick to a parlay.

REDBLACKS +5.5

The Ottawa Redblacks shocked everyone last weekend with their incredible comeback win against the Blue Bombers, so I think it’s only right that we ride with them this week, especially if we’re getting some extra points.

The Calgary Stampeders have had Ottawa’s number, especially Dedrick Mills, but we’re going to take the Redblacks +5.5 points in this one. They don’t need to win the game, but as long as they can keep it close that’s all we’re asking for this week from new CFL sensation Dustin Crum.

ARGONAUTS -5.5

The Toronto Argonauts are rolling right now, and I don’t see the Hamilton Tiger-Cats putting a stop to that this weekend.

The Argos have won three in a row against the Ticats and seven of the past nine meetings dating back to 2021. The Tiger-Cats are about as banged up as can be right now, and will be turning to their third starting quarterback of the season in Taylor Powell, who will be making his first career CFL start.

Toronto opened as a 6.5-point favourite and is now a 7.5-point favourite, and I think that the Argos can win by at least a touchdown. We’re going to take the original 6.5-points in this one and expect the Argos to stay perfect for another week.

LIONS -6.5

The BC Lions won three of the four meetings against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, and now they’re getting a Riders team that will play their first game of the season without Trevor Harris behind centre.

Saskatchewan looked decent through the first month of the season, but now they’re going to need to regroup and see if Mason Fine is capable of leading the way down the stretch. The Riders are practically the Ticats of the West right now, with all their injuries continuing to pile up. The Lions are about as healthy as can be, with nearly every offensive weapon ready to go this weekend.

A four-leg parlay with these four alternate spreads on it pays +638 on FanDuel.

Share your CFL bet slips with us on Twitter (@TSN_Edge) and good luck this week!