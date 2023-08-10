3rd & 1: A three-leg parlay for Week 10

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made it very clear last week that they were out for revenge on the BC Lions, and they definitely got it.

Most fans expected it to be a tight game with two of the top defences going head to head, but it was never really close and got out of hand very quickly, which wasn’t great for us because it ruined the weekly parlay.

The rest of the legs ended up hitting, but it doesn’t matter when the first leg doesn’t come through.

Overall it was an entertaining weekend and it should be again this week.

Here are three picks I like in the CFL for Week 10.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -9.5

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers demolished the Lions by 36 points last week. If you think they’ll win by that large of a margin again this week you can get Winnipeg -35.5 at +1000 on FanDuel. We’re not going to get crazy, though, and instead we’ll take the Bombers by 9.5 points since we’re going to parlay the pick. Winnipeg has won eight straight games against Edmonton and have won the past six meetings by 10 points or more. Edmonton also hasn’t scored more than 16 points in the last five meetings and I think that trend continues on Thursday night. Winnipeg should be a lock this week, so take whatever spread you feel the most comfortable taking because it’ll probably be a blowout.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS +5.5

The Montreal Alouettes inched a little closer to the Toronto Argonauts last weekend thanks to the Calgary Stampeders, and I really liked them this week until injury news popped up. The Als have already ruled out running back William Stanback for Friday night’s game, which is a tough loss for Montreal considering he has the most rushing yards over the past two weeks. Quarterback Cody Fajardo is a game-time decision, so if he’s not ready to go for his revenge game this line could move a few points before kickoff. The Alouettes have been one of the most underrated teams in the league so far this season, so I can see this still being a close contest, but I’ll take the 5.5 points on the Riders side against a banged up Als offence.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS +9.5

Both teams should be getting some key players back in their lineups this week as Vernon Davis Jr. and Ka’Deem Carey are both expected to suit up for this game. The Lions won the first meeting by 10 points back in Week 1, but I feel like this one will be a little closer. The Stamps picked up a massive win last week as they handed the Toronto Argonauts their first loss of the season and I think they’re going to build off that momentum. There’s a chance they pull off the upset for the second consecutive week, but getting the Stamps and 9.5 points at -174 is pretty solid for the parlay.

If you parlay these three picks together on FanDuel it’s +383.

Send us your CFL bet slips on X (@TSN_Edge) and let us know what your best bets are for Week 10.