3rd & 1: A three-leg parlay to consider for Week 6 in the CFL

The Edmonton Elks enter Week 6 as the only team without a win so far this season, on top of riding a 19-game home losing streak dating back to 2019, but there’s a possibility they join the rest of the teams in the win column this week and end the skid.

With that being said, that’s the Elks-Ticats game is the one game I’m not going to touch in this week’s article, because that game really does feel like one where just about anything can happen, including the unthinkable.

Here’s the three-leg parlay we’re rolling with this week on FanDuel Canada.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS -3.5

The Toronto Argonauts opened as a 3.5-point favourite for their Week 6 clash with the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night, but that line has moved two points and Toronto is now favoured by 5.5-points. Montreal’s defence has looked good for the most part early on into the season, but I think the Argos’ high-scoring offence will get the best of them in this one. The first two meetings between the two teams last year were decided by one point, so that’s why I’m going to roll with the original opening line in this one. The Argos have a lot of depth at the receiver position, so anyone can become Chad Kelly’s favourite target on any given week, but AJ Ouellette has been one of the most consistent backs in the league early on. Expect him to keep things rolling against the Als.

BLUE BOMBERS -9.5

It’s been more than a year since the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa Redblacks went head to head because they opened the 2022 CFL season with back-to-back meetings. Ottawa kept both those games close, but they also had Jeremiah Masoli calling the shots behind centre for those matchups. Dustin Crum held his own in place of Masoli last week, but that was against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, not the Blue Bombers. Crum will make his first career CFL start this weekend and it might get ugly fast for the Redblacks. Each of Winnipeg’s victories this year have been by 10+ points, and I think they keep that trend going in this one. Winnipeg opened as a 9.5-point favourite and it hasn’t moved all week, but if that’s too many points for your liking consider taking Winnipeg -6.5.

ROUGHRIDERS MONEYLINE

I’m extremely tempted to take the over in this one considering how banged up each side is, and the way previous meetings have gone, but I already promised I wouldn’t go back to game totals after what happened a few weeks ago. The Saskatchewan Roughriders opened as 2.5-point favourites for this one, but that line is down to 1.5 now and nearly a pick’em on the moneyline. Expect another revenge game type of performance from Shawn Bane Jr. in this one, and there’s a good chance both running backs put on a show on the ground. Riders moneyline is -125 on FanDuel, so if you want to feel a little safer with some points you can consider Saskatchewan +2.5 at -154.

A parlay of Argonauts -3.5, Bombers -9.5 and Riders moneyline is +556 on FanDuel, while the alternate parlay of Argonauts -5.5, Bombers -9.5 and Riders +2.5 is +501.

