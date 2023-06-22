3rd & 1: Three picks to consider for Week 3 in the CFL

Week 3 in the Canadian Football League has arrived and we’re looking to pick up where we left off last week.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders both came through for us last week, and even though Taquan Mizzell didn’t end up scoring his first career CFL touchdown, he did cruise over his rushing yards prop on FanDuel, finishing with 93 yards on 18 carries.

This week, we might see a few tighter, low-scoring matchups thanks to some injuries from some key contributors. But as long as we’re cashing some bets at the end of the weekend, that’s totally fine.

Here are my three favourite plays in the CFL this week on FanDuel.

BC Lions +6.5

The race for first in the West between the BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers might last all season after everything we’ve witnessed through the first two weeks. The two will meet on Thursday night for the first time since last year’s Division Finals, and it should be the game of the week. I was a little nervous to take the Lions after Dominique Rhymes was ruled out, but BC will get some help at receiver with Lucky Whitehead set to return to the lineup - and they also have a sneaky play at receiver in Alex Hollins. BC has the advantage in the ground game, with Mizzell looking like the best back in the league through two weeks and Brady Oliveira a game-time decision for the Bombers, but it might all come down to defence on Thursday Night Football.

Alouettes vs. Ticats under 44.5 points

The Montreal Alouettes are one of the few teams that has only played one game so far this season, so it’s still early to get a real grasp on the new-look Als. However, they’re going up against a Hamilton Tiger-Cats team that hasn’t looked great through the first two weeks of the season and are now switching things up under centre. The line moved in favour of the Ticats after the Bo Levi Mitchell news, but with Hamilton switching things up on offence and Montreal only having one game under its belt, let’s stick with the game total in this one instead of picking a side. Three of the past five meetings between the two have gone under 44.5, and I think that’s the case for this meeting.

Roughriders +3.5

Trevor Harris put up one of his best performances last week against Winnipeg, completing 29 passes for 413 yards and three touchdown passes, but it all went to waste in a 45-27 loss. I’m not expecting Harris to throw for another 400-plus yards this week, but he has shown that he has a connection with more than one receiver through his first two weeks in Saskatchewan. While Dedrick Mills filled in nicely for Ka’Deem Carey last week, Calgary’s injury woes continue with there being a chance leading receiver Reggie Begelton could miss this one. I think the Riders have a chance to pull off the win on the road, but let’s play it a little safer with the 3.5 points.

