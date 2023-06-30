3rd & 1: Three picks to consider for Week 4 in the CFL

It’s hard to believe that we’re already going to be a month into the Canadian Football League season by this time next week, but it’s been a great start from the betting side.

We ended up going 2-for-3 on the picks last week, but would have been a perfect 3-0 if it wasn’t for the pick six that Hamilton quarterback Matthew Shiltz threw in the final seven minutes of the game.

There’s no point in dwelling on the past at this point, so let’s just dive right in to the picks for Week 4. Since there’s only three games on the schedule this week, we’re going to make a pick from every game that you should consider rolling with on FanDuel.

Elks +2.5

The Elks and Redblacks both enter this game searching for their first win of the season, and they both decided that a matchup with a winless opponent would be the best time to test out a new starting quarterback. This line opened at Edmonton +3.5, and thought there was a chance it would go up after the Geno Lewis injury news broke, it didn’t. Either way, I like the Elks to not only cover the spread in this one, but I think they can get in the win column this week, too. This is a perfect opportunity for Dillon Mitchell to finally break out because they’re going to need to look his way now with Lewis out for the next six weeks. Weather might not be the greatest in Ottawa on Friday night, so I also expect Kevin Brown to have himself a nice night on the ground in this one.

Blue Bombers -5.5

It’s been a long time since we saw the Winnipeg Blue Bombers look like the team they were last week against the BC Lions. The Bombers couldn’t get anything done on offence all night long, but I think they snap back to the dominant team they’ve been for the past few years tonight in Montreal. The Alouettes have two wins against the Bombers over the past two seasons, but Winnipeg hasn’t lost two in a row since 2021 and I don’t think that happens tonight. Montreal’s looked good through the first two weeks for a team that had a major shakeup in the off-season, but I think they get their first tough test tonight and end up on the losing side.

Lions/Argonauts under 47.5

I’ll be the first person to tell you that I am not a fan of betting on game totals, and last week’s late pick six in the Ticats - Als game is a big reason why. However, I’m really tempted to go back to an under this week for the BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts game on Monday night. Both teams have looked stellar on both offence and defence at this point in the season, but I think this is a game where we see the defence from both sides put on a show. Both meetings between the two teams went under 47.5 points, so I like that to happen again in this first meeting of the season. If it ends up going over the total then at least we were treated to an exciting game to end Week 4. And if that's the case, I promise you this will be the last time you see me recommend the under in a game in this column for the rest of the 2023 season.

