3rd and 1: Three picks to consider for Week 2 of the CFL season

The first week of the Canadian Football League season is in the books and there were plenty of surprises. There were a few studs who picked up where they left off last year, and there were also a few fresh faces who stepped up and made a name for themselves in their CFL debut.

This week, we’ll get our first look at Chad Kelly under centre for the defending Grey Cup champions, we’ll see how some teams deal with injury issues so early into the season, we’ll get a better understanding of some of the new-look teams, and, hopefully, we’ll be cashing in some bets over the next few days.

Here are my three favourite plays in the CFL this week on FanDuel.

Bombers -6.5

When FanDuel dropped the lines for Week 2 earlier this week, this game opened with the Bombers as 2.5-point favourites. But that number only lasted for about an hour, so if you were able to grab it at that line you’re probably feeling extra confident now. The line has moved from -2.5 to -6.5 throughout the week, and I still like the Bombers to cover the spread. The Bombers looked like they were in midseason form right out of the gate last week, and with Trevor Harris questionable with a hip injury, it’s going to be tough for the Riders to get points against a team that outscored them 105-51 in three meetings last year.

Stampeders moneyline

The Calgary Stampeders didn’t look bad against BC, considering how dangerous the Lions look again this season, but the Redblacks didn’t look good against the Alouettes in Week 1. Even though the Stamps will be without Ka’Deem Carey in this one, and for the next six weeks, I really like Dedrick Mills to pick up the slack and lead the way in the backfield. Mills averaged 6.8 yards per carry on 67 attempts last seasons, and he had three games with 100+ rushing yards when he filled in for Carey. One of those games was Calgary’s lone meeting against Ottawa. I think Reggie Begelton and Malik Henry will come alive in Ottawa, and also expect the Stampeders defence to step up.

Taquan Mizzell anytime touchdown

Taquan Mizzell made his CFL debut last week, and the University of Virginia product finished with the second-most rushing yards. The 29-year-old picked up 81 rushing yards on just 12 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, which is a league high among running backs with at least 10 carries. I’m not expecting the Lions to completely blowout the Elks like they did multiple times last year, but I do think Mizzell will have another week with 70+ rushing yards and expect him to score his first CFL touchdown. We’re only in Week 2 but Mizzell is quickly showing everyone why the Lions were so comfortable with moving on from James Butler.

Share your CFL bet slips with us on Twitter (@TSN_Edge) and good luck this week!