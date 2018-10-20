SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad to the active roster and waived quarterback Tom Savage.

The move Saturday makes Powell available to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco has three cornerbacks listed as questionable: Richard Sherman (calf), Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) and K'Waun Williams (shoulder).

Powell played two games this season with one special teams tackle.

Savage was signed this week as the third-string quarterback.

