SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers re-signed cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett to one-year contracts Monday.

Both Johnson and Verrett played sparingly for San Francisco last season but were brought back for depth in the secondary.

Johnson was a originally a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2014 and spent his first four years with the team. He returned in 2019 and spent the off-season with the Niners before getting cut before the start of the season.

He played two games with the Chargers before getting cut. He returned to San Francisco in October and played seven games last season for the Niners.

Verrett originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent in March 2019. He played only one game before being placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. He has played only 26 games since entering the league with the Chargers in 2014 because of a series of injuries.

