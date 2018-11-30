SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers will once again be without receivers Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Goodwin will miss this weekend's game at Seattle because he is dealing with a serious family issue and Garcon will be out with a knee injury. Goodwin is missing his second straight game and Garcon will be out for the third straight game.

The 49ers also said guard Joshua Garnett (thumb) and safety D.J. Reed (heel, chest) will miss this week's game.

