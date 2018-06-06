56m ago
5 thoughts before Raptors tip off NBA 2k League tournament
TSN.ca Staff,
Raptors will be playing basketball on Friday. Not the DeMar DeRozan/Kyle Lowry type of Raptors, but rather Raptors Uprising Gaming Club (GC), the Toronto Raptors’ NBA 2k League team, whose players are known by their video game names rather than their real ones. This Friday, they will compete in the single-elimination tournament “The Turn,” the NBA 2k League’s second tournament of the season.
The NBA 2k League is the NBA’s fourth league. Played using the video game NBA 2k and produced live on the video streaming platform Twitch, the league consists of 17 NBA teams of six players each, vying for a prize pool of more than $1 million. The league comprises 12 weeks of regular season play, interspersed with in-season tournaments, before playoffs and Finals.
As Raptors Uprising heads into “The Turn,” here are five thoughts to consider:
- Raptors Uprising isn’t automatically seeded in “The Turn.” Due to their 1-5 record, 16th in the league, they’ll play Pacers Gaming (0-4) in a play-in game at 2pm on Friday. Raptors Uprising have had a brutal schedule so far. In the preseason “Tipoff” tournament, they were placed in a group with both the eventual tournament winner (76ersGC) and the runner-up (Blazer5 Gaming). In the regular season, they’ve faced the league’s top three overall picks and have played two rematches against their successful “Tipoff” groupmates—defeating 76ersGC and falling again to Blazer5 Gaming. They’ve also played two doubleheaders, more than any other team, losing all four games. Should they beat the Pacers, they’ll advance to play the one seed… undefeated Blazer5 Gaming.
- Who will lead the Uprising? To be the floor general at point guard that Raptors Uprising needs, first-round pick Kenny will have to cut down on his turnovers and increase his assists. Power forward Detoxys crossed the 20-point threshold in the team’s last game for the first time, but his defense will prove more necessary, as Pacers Gaming (WoLF) and Blazer5 Gaming (DatBoyShotz) feature two of the league’s top power forwards. Torontonian Yusuf_Scarbz will have to replicate the tournament mentality that enabled him to post 28 points and 15 rebounds in Raptors Uprising’s lone win in “The Tipoff.” The team will also need continued hot outside shooting from wings TsJosh and All Hail Trey. KingQuai614 remains a capable sixth man off the bench.
- Here’s what the other Canadians are up against in “The Turn.” Two Torontonians: AuthenticAfrican, who is fifth in the league in scoring, looks to lead fifteenth-seeded Grizz Gaming (1-4) past 76ersGC, while Devillon of Mavs Gaming (seeded third overall with a 4-1 record) takes on Bucks Gaming (1-3), who notched their first win last win in a 72-66 overtime defeat of Cavs Legion GC (3-2). 24K Dropoff, from Montreal, and his Heat Check Gaming (2-2) team have a tough matchup against seventh-seeded Wizards District Gaming (3-2). Celtics Crossover Gaming (2-3) and Speedbrook, of Calgary, face Jazz Gaming (3-2) in the 6-11 matchup that’s never as clear-cut as its seeding suggests.
- Who’s going to win this tournament? As Grizz Gaming first-round pick Winner_Stayz_On told me, “Anyone can lose on any given day.” While Blazer5 Gaming is favoured, and is playing in what seems to be the easier side of the bracket, nothing is guaranteed. The league’s record of consistently close and tense games throughout the entire season is proof that nothing comes easily to any potential victor. Should Hood, who found himself on ESPN following two 40-point games in “The Tipoff,” return to Cavs Legion GC (3-2) from his personal leave, or any of the top-three point guards on the other side of the bracket get hot, the second tournament banner will be very much up for grabs.
- Something Worth Knowing: Besides for the five Canadian players in the league, there are four other internationals. Jomar12PR, Blazer5 Gaming’s sixth man, hails from Puerto Rico. There are three European players in the league. vGooner, Pacers Gaming’s point guard, and HazzaUK2k, the final pick of the draft, both hail from the United Kingdom. German JLB idolizes his countryman Dirk Nowitzki and tries to replicate him (virtually) as the Dallas sweet-shooting power forward. Mavs Gaming has four international players on their roster; no other team has more than one.