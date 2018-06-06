Raptors will be playing basketball on Friday. Not the DeMar DeRozan/Kyle Lowry type of Raptors, but rather Raptors Uprising Gaming Club (GC), the Toronto Raptors’ NBA 2k League team, whose players are known by their video game names rather than their real ones. This Friday, they will compete in the single-elimination tournament “The Turn,” the NBA 2k League’s second tournament of the season.

The NBA 2k League is the NBA’s fourth league. Played using the video game NBA 2k and produced live on the video streaming platform Twitch, the league consists of 17 NBA teams of six players each, vying for a prize pool of more than $1 million. The league comprises 12 weeks of regular season play, interspersed with in-season tournaments, before playoffs and Finals.

As Raptors Uprising heads into “The Turn,” here are five thoughts to consider: