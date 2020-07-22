It’s far from ideal, but it’s all we’ve got.

A truncated spring training in the middle of summer. Sixty games, we hope. No fans in the stands. No minor league seasons. No mobbing a teammate after a walk-off winner. No gum, sunflower seeds or spitting. No showering, at least not at the park.

Like the rest of the world, the game of baseball is going to look a lot different in 2020 because of COVID-19. And that’s just at the ballpark. There is no telling what hurdles hundreds of individuals are going to face away from the field during a global public health crisis.

Nearly everything is unprecedented and pretty much anything can happen in baseball’s shortest season since 1878.

With just one day to go until the strangest MLB season yet, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the biggest questions marks around a league facing uncertainty at every turn.

Is it safe to play?

This is by far the biggest and most important question as nothing that happens between the lines comes close to the health and well-being of all those involved. The league and Major League Baseball Players Association went back and forth and settled on a 101-page health and safety manual for 2020 in late June. The restrictions are enormous, the precautions are many, but not everyone is sold.

More than a dozen players have voluntarily opted out of the 2020 season, albeit for various reasons. Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander David Price left nearly $12 million on the table in order to protect his health and that of his family. Buster Posey – the heart and soul of the San Francisco Giants – passed up on about $8 million and the chance to rebound from the worst season of his career because of health concerns for his newborn twin girls. There were many others and could be more to come.

Preventing spitting, enacting in-game social distancing and encouraging players to take the stairs to their hotel rooms instead of an elevator – to name a few of MLB’s healthy and safety recommendations – might help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but several harsh realities remain. The United States has struggled mightily to curb the spread of the pandemic and people are still getting sick at alarming rates. With no plans for a centralized bubble environment like the NBA or NHL, MLB teams will be staying at different hotels and flying in and out of airports often multiple times a week. There’s risk in that. Lots of it.

The safety measures will help and testing will be rigorous but even that has seen its fair share of problems.

"I wanted to play this year because I thought it would be safe. Honestly, I don’t really feel that," Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant told reporters earlier this month as MLB struggled delivering timely test results when camps opened.

Several teams had to delay or cancel workouts altogether due to testing complications and a number of players like Freddie Freeman and Aroldis Chapman have already returned positive results.

As questions continue to persist about the feasibility of 2020, one thing is abundantly clear. The virus is still in charge and will be for some time.

Is it really anyone’s ballgame?

Almost, yes.

Baseball’s standard 162-game season provides by far the largest sample of any sport for teams and players’ performances to reflect their true ability. The inevitable peaks and valleys of a season normally have their way of working themselves out over that large of a sample size.

But 60 games in a sport that’s made to be played every day isn’t much at all. Above-average players can underperform, and pedestrian players can look like stars, sometimes to an exaggerated degree. The same goes for teams when 102 games disappear into oblivion.

A hot or cold streak can totally make or break a team’s season.

With no expanded playoffs due to an inability on the part of the MLB and MLBPA to come to a new labour agreement, the postseason structure will remain the same: three division winners and two wild card teams per league.

The Toronto Blue Jays had a 0.9 per cent chance of reaching the postseason back in March as per FanGraphs. That number jumped to over 15 per cent once the 60-game season was finalized. It works the other way, too.

Prior to the season delay, the New York Yankees’ playoff odds sat at over 97 per cent. Now they’re down to just 65.5.

Per FanGraphs, only five teams have a single-digit percentage chance of making the postseason with the Baltimore Orioles in last place at 1.3 per cent. Still, it’s better than the goose egg they were given back in March. The rest of the teams are at least 10 per cent.

Think about it this way. If this were a conventional season with 60 games to go, every team would be tied for first – and last – nearing the trade deadline. Any fanbase with their team still in the thick of things at that time of year has something to root for.

What will an MVP, Cy Young season look like?

Sixty games doesn’t just mean a potentially unrepresentative determination of good and bad teams. We could see major statistical anomalies as well.

To state the obvious, counting stats are going to take a major hit. No one is hitting 40 home runs, driving in 100, stealing 40 bases or winning 20 games. But what exactly might constitute an MVP or Cy Young-worthy season?

The non-counting stats like batting average, OPS, ERA and WHIP should be fine, maybe even over or under-inflated a bit for some players based on the smaller sample size season.

MLB.com crunched the numbers and found the best 60-game stretches for many of the major stats from the last 10 MLB seasons:

Batting average: .427, Josh Hamilton (2010)

On-base plus slugging: 1.269, Bryce Harper (2015)

Home runs: 33, Giancarlo Stanton (33)

Runs batted in: 68, Josh Donaldson (2015)

Earned run average: 0.41, Jake Arrieta (2015)

Strikeouts: 133, Gerrit Cole (2019) and Corey Kluber (2017)

Is anyone going to put up numbers like that? Highly unlikely. For example, a 50-home run pace would be equivalent to about 19 when adjusted for a 60-game schedule. Twenty wins would be worth about seven to starting pitchers. Eye-popping? Hardly. But that’s what we’re working with.

And that’s only if players manage to stay on the field the entire season, which is never a sure thing. On one hand, a shorter season with more favourable playoff odds might make teams more resistant to push back starts beyond five days or give players an off-day outside of the six already built into the 66-day season schedule. On the other hand, the intensity of the sprint-style season and the scarcity of off days might wear players down quicker than it normally would.

Whatever the top totals end up being, they aren’t going to look particularly fancy on the back of a baseball card.

How will starting pitchers be used?

The days of starting pitcher throwing 100-plus pitches and facing a lineup three or four times in the same game were already dwindling, but 2020 might put an end to that once and for all.

With expanded rosters, rules aimed to reduce the length of extra-inning games and no ‘dog days’ of summer, arms should be fresher, both in the starting rotation and the bullpen. Teams aren’t going to need their ace to throw eight or nine innings and give the bullpen a much-needed off-day the same way they would in a typical season.

Openers – a pitcher that starts a game but isn’t expected to go a starter’s length – are almost sure to become more prominent.

The reasoning is fairly simple. The more times a pitcher faces a hitter, the better the hitter’s chances get each time. Last season, hitters hit .245 against starters the first time through the order. The second time through they hit .261. The third, .269.

Good luck telling a Justin Verlander or a Max Scherzer they can’t face a hitter for a third time when they’re rolling, but that’s the point. Most pitchers aren’t of that calibre and are susceptible to aggregate trends.

Outside of going to the bullpen earlier, there’s another method that could be used with greater frequency this season: piggybacking.

This approach sees multiple starters pitch in the same game often times one after the other. Instead of a typical starter going six or seven innings, they might go three or four and give way to another arm who goes a similar length before letting the big arms at the back end of the bullpen finish things off. This minimizes trips through the lineup, keeps pitchers fresh with shorter outings and opens up the possibility of pitching more frequently than once every five games.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker told Mark Bowman of MLB.com earlier this month he expects to use the piggybacking method to keep his arms healthy.

"I know the urgencies [with the shorter schedule]," Snitker said. "I’ve read all that and I’ve heard all that. With that being said, we aren’t going to push anybody we don’t feel is ready for what we have for them. We’re going to have to win under the constraints ... we’re still going to have to get these guys stretched out and built up once the season starts."

No, the uniqueness of the 2020 season isn’t going to create new ways of thinking entirely, but it might speed up trends that were already starting to happen.