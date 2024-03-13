A deep dive into every Canadian playing in the 2024 Players Championship

This year’s edition of the Players Championship tees off on Thursday with 144 of the best players on the PGA Tour heading to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

There are seven Canadians in the field, with Corey Conners and Nick Taylor headlining the group.

Conners is the favorite in the group to be low-Canadian at +230, Taylor comes in at +440.

Top Canadian Odds Player Odds Corey Conners +230 Adam Hadwin +290 Nick Taylor +440 Adam Svensson +750 Ben Silverman +750 Mackenzie Hughes +950 Taylor Pendrith +1100

Join me as I highlight all seven Canadians in the field this week as they try to make a good impression on Team International captain Mike Weir ahead of the 2024 Presidents Cup in September.

Corey Conners Outright +6000 / Top 20 +210

It’s been an interesting start to 2024 for Conners. The Canadian has just one finish inside of the top 20 in his seven starts. But his stats say he’s swinging it better than most in this field. Conners is averaging 0.77 strokes gained on approach in 2024, the eighth best among the 144 players. Conners is also 28th on tour this year in distance from edge of fairway, meaning that when he misses fairways (which doesn’t happen often), it’s usually not by a wide margin. It’s something that will come in handy this week as TPC Sawgrass offers trouble on almost every hole. He can definitely finish inside the top 20 this week, and if the putter finds life he could become the first Canadian to win the event since Stephen Ames.***When.

Adam Hadwin top 10 +700

There’s been a lot of boom or bust or Hadwin this year. Hadwin has made five cuts in seven events, and has three finishes of 14th or better. TPC Sawgrass has been friendly to the 36-year-old recently, with his past three finishes at the event all coming inside the top 30 (T29-T9-T13). In a year where the field isn’t as strong as previous editions, I’m leaning on Hadwin to pop again this week.

Nick Taylor +170000 / Top 20 +440

I wrote this about Taylor earlier this week. I still feel the same.

Since winning the WM Phoenix Open, Taylor has played in two events (The Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational) and finished inside the top 40 in both of them. Last year, Scheffler ran down Taylor on Sunday at WM; this year, the Canadian could return the favour at the Players Championship.

Adam Svensson to miss the cut

The 2024 season hasn’t been kind to Svensson, the Canadian has made just three cuts in the seven events he’s played, with only one top 10. Last year he tied for 13th in this event, however that came in the midst of a five-event made cut streak. This year he enters having missed three of his past four.

Ben Silverman top 40 +350/ top 10 +1700

Similar to Taylor, I wrote this about Silverman earlier this week. I still feel the same.

The 36-year-old Canadian has had a solid start to his 2024. In six PGA Tour events Silverman has three finishes inside the top 20. He is 14th on tour in driving accuracy and has gained on approach three of his last four events.

Mackenzie Hughes to miss the cut

I really like Hughes, but it’s been a rough start to 2024. While the Canadian has made five of six cuts this year, he’s failed to finish inside the top 20 of any event and ranks near the bottom of a lot of PGA Tour scoring stats. My guess is TPC Sawgrass will play a bit more gettable over the first two rounds than the weekend due to some heavy amounts of rain in recent weeks in the area. Hughes has missed the cut in three straight trips to this event and a fourth this year wouldn’t stun me.

Taylor Pendrith first-round leader +10000

Pendrith in 2024 has been the definition of a popper. He’s made just two of six cuts, but finished inside the top 10 in both of those weeks. Pendrith possesses a skillset that allows him to go very low when everything clicks, and a good example of that came at this event last year when he opened with a round of five-under on Thursday and sat three shots off the lead. This year I’ll take a chance on him making a few more putts on Thursday.