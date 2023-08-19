A Numbers Game: Spain, England set to clash in Women’s World Cup final

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Two of the top three choices to win it all pre-tournament will go head-to-head when Spain and England meet on the game’s biggest stage on Sunday morning.

England, which was the third choice to win it all pre-tournament at +550 odds at FanDuel, didn’t take long to make a good impression once the action got underway and was the favourite to win it all entering the knockout stage.

Despite being the top choice in FanDuel’s outright winner market for more than two weeks, England is set to be a small underdog for the Women’s World Cup final.

That’s because Spain, which was the second choice to win it all pre-tournament at +470 odds at FanDuel, has emerged as the betting favourite to win it all.

At -112 odds, FanDuel gives Spain a 52.8 per cent implied probability to lift the trophy.

England is currently -104 to lift the trophy at FanDuel.

After cashing both of the FanDuel Best Bets in this column for the Women’s World Cup semi-finals, I’m locking to end the tournament with another winner in this column.

I’ll take Both Teams To Score at +102 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

While the no option in this market was a popular option early on in the tournament, the top two performers are still standing heading into the final, and both teams have major firepower up front.

Spain leads all teams with 17 goals in six matches at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

Their +10 goal differential is the second-best mark in the tournament.

Spain has scored 2+ goals in all but one of its tournament matches – a 4-0 loss to Japan in its final group stage match.

Meanwhile, England has scored 13 goals in six matches.

Their run to the Women’s World Cup final is even more impressive when you consider the fact that they lost Lauren James to a red card in their Round of 16 match versus Nigeria and didn’t have her available in either of their wins over Colombia and Australia.

Lauren James on Instagram: “See you all on Sunday”



She is eligible to play in the World Cup final 💫 pic.twitter.com/zvSAX4VpBk — @Chelseawomen_ (@Chelseawomen_) August 18, 2023

Lauren James is set to return for the final, which is perfect timing as this will clearly be England’s toughest test to date.

James has recorded three goals and three assists in four Women’s World Cup matches for England.

She should be motivated to contribute in her return from suspension.

While I lean towards a bet on England to lift the trophy, I’m more confident that both teams will score at least one goal in the match.

"Sarina grabbed me and was like, 'you're not allowed to jump!'" ❌



Can't have you celebrating too much, @LucyBronze 😭 pic.twitter.com/LdwKpob1Kv — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 17, 2023

The fact that we can lock in a bet on Both Teams To Score at plus-money at FanDuel makes the wager even more enticing.

I’ll take Both Teams To Score at +102 as my FanDuel Best Bet for the Women’s World Cup final.

Hopefully, we can go out on a high note with another winner to wrap up the tournament on Sunday morning.