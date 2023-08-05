A Numbers Game: Will the United States rise to the occasion in Round of 16?

Here we go!

We started the Round of 16 with another FanDuel Best Bet winner in this column, cashing our first Same Game Parlay + of the Women’s World Cup.

The Same Game Parlay + featured Spain to advance versus Switzerland, Japan to advance versus Norway, and the over 1.5 total goals in that match between Japan and Norway.

Spain cruised to a 5-1 win as a heavy favourite versus Switzerland.

Japan pulled away from Norway in the second half for the 3-1 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

The Same Game Parlay + cashed at +104 odds at FanDuel.

Next up, we’re turning the page with another FanDuel Best Bet for the next wave of Women’s World Cup games.

While the United States was the favourite to win it all before the tournament got underway, they entered the Round of 16 as the third choice to win the Women’s World Cup at FanDuel.

A second-place finish in Group E means a showdown with Sweden in the Round of 16.

Sweden, which was a top-seven choice to win the tournament outright at FanDuel, is expected to give the Americans all they can handle at +120 to advance.

The United States remain a -148 favourite to advance.

Meanwhile, the first-place team from Group E is an overwhelming favourite to advance as the Netherlands are -3000 to advance versus South Africa.

While we can’t touch the Netherlands as such a massive favourite, we could take a different approach to betting on the Dutch.

Spain and Japan combined for eight goals in their Round of 16 wins.

Jennifer Hermoso makes it a 5 goal game for Spain! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/8UMzPrulcS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 5, 2023

As such a heavy favourite versus South Africa, what are the odds that the Netherlands will score three goals in their Round of 16 match?

The over 2.5 goals is -333 at FanDuel, but we can get that juice down to -275 betting on the Netherlands to advance.

As for the showdown between the United States and Sweden, it’s difficult for me to call.

The Americans are shooting for their third straight World Cup and they were the heavy favourite to win it all at FanDuel, but they disappointed in the group stage and I want to see them turn it up a notch before I bet on them to win again.

Ready for action in Melbourne. 😤 pic.twitter.com/kRO0pKMl60 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 5, 2023

While I think their showdown with Sweden could potentially be a low scoring game, I do think that both teams have the potential to score at least one goal.

Therefore, I wouldn’t be surprised if the final score was 1-1 and decided on penalties or 2-1 in regulation.

I’ll take the over 1.5 goals in the match between the United States and Sweden as the final leg of my Same Game Parlay + for the next wave of Round of 16 games.

That leaves me with Netherlands to advance, over 2.5 goals in the Netherlands match, and the over 1.5 goals in the United States match as my Same Game Parlay +, which gets me -103 odds.

I’ll lock in that Same Game Parlay + as my FanDuel Best Bet for the first wave of Women’s World Cup Round of 16 games.