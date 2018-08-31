OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics have acquired right-handed reliever Cory Gearrin from the Texas Rangers for minor league right-handers Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega.

The teams announced the deal Friday, the last day for trades to be done for players to be eligible for the post-season.

Gearrin has combined to go 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA and one save in 56 relief appearances this season with Texas and San Francisco. He began the season with the Giants and was traded to the Rangers in July.

The 19-year-old Mendoza was 2-3 with a 3.32 ERA at Class-A Vermont. The 18-year-old Ortega is 3-1 with a 2.11 ERA in the Dominican Summer League.

The A's also transferred right-hander Paul Blackburn to the 60-day disabled list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

___

