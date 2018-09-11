A's Manaea to have surgery; '19 in jeopardy

With his team competing for a playoff spot, Sean Manaea's season is over - and his 2019 campaign is in jeopardy.

The Oakland Athletics announced on Tuesday that the lefty starter would undergo arthroscopic surgery on his pitching shoulder on September 19.

A's manager Bob Melvin told media that Manaea is in danger of missing some or possibly all of next season as well, depending on what information the surgery reveals.

Manaea, 26, has been on the disabled list since August 26.

A native of Wanatah, IL, Manaea was 12-9 this season in 27 starts with an earned run average of 3.59 and a 1.077 WHIP over 160.2 innings pitched. He had 108 strikeouts to 32 walks.

On April 21, Manaea threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox, the seventh in franchise history.