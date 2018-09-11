With his team competing for a playoff spot, Sean Manaea's season might be over.

The Oakland Athletics announced on Tuesday that the lefty starter would undergo arthroscopic surgery on his pitching shoulder on September 19.

Manaea, 26, has been on the disabled list since August 26.

A native of Wanatah, IL, Manaea was 12-9 this season in 27 starts with an earned run average of 3.59 and a 1.077 WHIP over 160.2 innings pitched. He had 108 strikeouts to 32 walks.

On April 21, Manaea threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox, the seventh in franchise history.

The A's, 87-57, currently sit three games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. They hold the second AL wild-card spot, 7.5 games up on both the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners. The team is next in action on Tuesday night when they open a series against the Baltimore Orioles.