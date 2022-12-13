OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz and Jace Peterson, who both can play the infield and outfield, reached agreements with the Oakland Athletics on two-year contracts through the 2024 season.

The A's announced the deals Tuesday, one day after trading away catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves in a three-team swap. Oakland acquired catcher Manny Piña and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee.

Also Tuesday, the A’s designated infielders Ernie Clement and Yonny Hernandez for assignment.

Díaz started games at six different positions for Houston this year — 22 in left field, 18 at second base, 16 at shortstop, eight at third base, seven at designated hitter and five at first base. He batted .243 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs and a .691 OPS in 92 games for the World Series champion Astros.

The left-handed-hitting Peterson hit .236 with a career-best eight homers and 34 RBIs played in 113 games for the Brewers in 2022 and like Díaz is versatile: He started 67 games at third, nine in right field, three at first and two in left, three games at second and even pitched once.

Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first year and missed the playoffs for a second straight year following three consecutive berths and an AL West title during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports