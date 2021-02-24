McIlroy opens up about Tiger: 'Everyone should be grateful he is alive'

Tiger Woods has played at the top level of golf five times in Canada over his remarkable career.

While Canadian Open organizers have failed to woo him back after his most recent appearance on Canadian soil in 2007, he has produced many headlines during his time north of the border.

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg after a car crash in the Los Angeles suburbs on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the five big tournaments for Woods in Canada:

1996 — Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club (Oakville, Ont.)

In only his second start as a pro after a decorated amateur career, Woods finishes 11th at the Canadian Open. Woods takes home US$37,500. He finished six strokes back of winner Dudley Hart in the shortened 56-hole event.

1997 — Canadian Open, Royal Montreal Golf Club

Woods misses the cut for the first time as a pro after shooting a 76 in the second round. It was one of only four missed cuts in his first 10 years on the PGA Tour.

2000 — Canadian Open, Glen Abbey

Woods hits what is considered one of the greatest shots of his career on the par-5 18th hole. From a fairway bunker 218 yards from the pin, Woods' 6-iron over water lands within 18 feet of the cup. It allowed him to preserve his one-shot lead on a game Grant Waite. "Every week that Tiger plays, there’s going to be one or two shots that people talk about,″ said Waite. "I had a great seat. I got to watch all that.″

2001 — Canadian Open, Royal Montreal

Woods makes the cut after falling short four years earlier at the same course, but finishes 10 strokes back of winner Scott Verplank.

2007 — Presidents Cup, Royal Montreal

The event is best remembered for Canadian Mike Weir recording a 1-up win for the International team over Woods on the final day, but the American squad easily captured the team title. "I think that's one of the reasons we wanted to get Mike against Tiger," Australian Nick O'Hern said. "I played against Tiger (the previous day) and there were probably more cheers for him than for us. We felt like we were away. But that's understandable. He's the No. 1 player in the world and everyone's going to support him. Mike playing him got the crowd back on our side. He's a phenomenal player and Mike did all of Canada proud."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.