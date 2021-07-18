A tough Sunday for Hughes and Conners at the Open MacKenzie Hughes and Corey Conners both stumbled out of the gate with bogeys on the first two holes at Royal St. George’s, leaving them to play catch up the rest of the day.

What might have been.

That’s what Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners will wonder as they leave Royal St. George’s after solid weeks that came up just a bit short on Sunday. Both golfers started the final day in the hunt for the Open Championship title, but weren’t able to keep pace with eventual winner Collin Morikawa.

The two players both stumbled out of the gate with bogeys on the first two holes, leaving them to play catch up the rest of the day.

“I felt today just starting out there were some nerves,” admitted Hughes, who finished with a 1-under 69, “but the golf course is just playing hard, too. It wasn't like it was easy.”

“There was definitely some nerves out there,” Conners said. “I wasn't able to get the putts to fall in to kind of get some positive momentum and settle me down a bit, but I just tried to plug away and be patient. It was definitely more of a battle than I'd hoped for, but it was a good learning experience.”

Conners recorded a 3-over 73 and fell 11 places on the day, ending up in a tie for 15th spot.

Hughes completed the tournament tied for sixth, which is the best finish by a Canadian in the long history of the Open. By being in the top 10, he also secured a spot in next year’s championship.

But neither one was taking much consolation with the good finishes when they were in position to get a win. For Conners, there was a lapse in what is usually the strongest part of his game, hitting fairways and greens. After leading the third round in both categories he was only able to find eight of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens. That meant he had fewer legitimate birdie chances on his day making his only one at the par-3 sixth hole while also draining a nifty eagle putt on the seventh. Three bogeys on the back nine added up to give him his only over-par round for the week.

Still, it was another good finish for the Listowel, Ont., product in a major. In his last five majors, he’s ended up inside the top 17 four times. While it shows his game is improving significantly, he is far from satisfied.

“Probably say I left each one a little sour, left a few shots out there, definitely room for improvement as of this week,” he summed up.

Like his fellow Kent State alum, Hughes wasn’t happy with the start of his round with bogeys on three of the first four holes. He corrected that with three front-nine birdies and then two more on the back nine, including one on the 72nd hole.

“You couldn't have too much of a worse start,” said Hughes, who was one of only three players in the field to post four rounds in the 60s. “Kind of tried to tell myself that everyone in the field today was going to make some bogeys, and kind of helped early on when I saw a few guys not get off to the best starts either.”

This was the first time Hughes had played links golf since his amateur days but he clearly took a shine to the style of play embracing the humps and bumps of Royal St. George’s.

“It makes you really think, and that's something I'm very good at, which can help and hurt me,” said Hughes. “I feel like over here the solid play and hitting the different golf shots, it's all just kind of feel and just manufacturing shots. So I really loved it. Obviously I would've loved to play a little better the last couple days, but all in all I was pretty pleased with the efforts. Another good major.”