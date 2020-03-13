Things are not normal right now.

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has meant or is about to mean a change in your everyday life. There are no two ways about this. This is the new normal for a while. How long that will be, we still don't know.

While we often use sports as an escape from life's problems, there are times when they, too, get caught up in them and such is the case with a global pandemic. Virtually every sports league and association worldwide has suspended operations at this time – including some you've probably never even heard of. Major League Fishing has cancelled public events until April 12, by the way.

As we wait for the return of our favourite sports, let's look back a year ago to March 13, 2019, back when things were normal.

The World Women's Curling Championships were getting set to kick off in Switzerland on March 16. Canada was represented by Chelsea Carey's Alberta rink, fresh off of their Scotties victory over Rachel Homan and Ontario.

It would mark Carey's second trip to the worlds, having represented Canada in 2016. While Carey's rink lost to Russia in the bronze-medal game in 2016, they struggled mightily in 2019, finishing at 6-6 and outside of the playoffs. It marked the first time in 20 years that the Canadian entry missed the playoffs at the worlds.

Conference tournaments across the NCAA were beginning on March 13, narrowing the field for March Madness that began with the First Four on March 19 and 20. Among the 2019 conference champions guaranteed automatic bids were the Northern Kentucky Norse (Horizon League), Wofford Terriers (Southern) and the UC-Irvine Anteaters (Big West).

As always, March Madness itself brought with it some colossal upsets. No. 12 Liberty took out No. 5 Mississippi State in the first round. Also in the first round, No. 5 Marquette fell to Ja Morant and No. 12 Murray State. The biggest first-round upset came when those very same Anteaters of UC-Irvine, a No. 13, defeated No. 4 Kansas State.

While the tournament's conclusion didn't have a Cinderella ending, it was one of redemption. In 2018, Tony Bennett's Virginia team became the first No. 1 seed to fall to a No. 16 as the tournament's top overall seed fell to the UMBC Retrievers, 74-54 in embarrassing fashion. The Hoos returned to the Big Dance in 2019 as the second overall seed, but this time, they got the job done. Virginia knocked off Gardner-Webb, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue and Auburn to reach the final where they dispatched the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-77 to win the program's first ever national title.

With spring training in full gear for Major League Baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays used March 13, 2019 to announce a number of fan initiatives for the coming season at Rogers Centre. On six nights during the season, the team announced, $1 hot dogs would be for sale. Now, you couldn't be a pig about it. You could only buy five at a time. On top of this, $5 beers would be made available during certain games, a far cry from the $13 tallboys that were also on offer.

The Jays finished the season with 1,750,144 fans coming through the turnstiles (an average of 21,606 a game) at the Rogers Centre, the ninth-lowest attendance in the league, and down from 2,325,281 in 2018 (29,066 and 13th in the MLB).

Last March 13, we were also still dealing with the fallout from Operation Varsity Blues, the years-long investigation and prosecution of a scheme to illegitimately facilitate admission to top American colleges for students from more than 750 families predicated on bribery and falsified scholarships. Charges stemming from the investigation against 50 people included felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Among those charged were Academy Award-nominated actress Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, an actress best known for playing Rebecca Donaldson on Full House. Huffman pleaded guilty and served 11 days of a two-week sentence last October. Loughlin rejected a plea and is set to stand trial with her lawyers currently attempting to push a start date back to 2021.