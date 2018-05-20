Aaltonen scores in OT as Marlies drop Phantoms take 2-0 series lead

TORONTO — Miro Aaltonen scored 10:59 into overtime and Garrett Sparks made 35 saves as the Toronto Marlies beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 at Ricoh Coliseum on Sunday to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the third round of the American Hockey League playoffs.

Trevor Moore and Carl Grundstrom also found the back of the net for the Marlies, who peppered Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon with 47 shots.

Calle Rosen added two assists for Toronto.

Mark Friedman opened the scoring with a first-period marker for the Phantoms. Mikhail Vorobyev put them ahead 2-1 at 5:12 in the third before Grundstrom tied the game 23 seconds later.

The Marlies were 1 for 5 with the man advantage, while the Phantoms failed to capitalize on two power plays.

Lehigh Valley hosts game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday.