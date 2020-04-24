The COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of the 2020 MLB season is giving some injured players time to heal. For the New York Yankees, some big names are progressing well on the road to recovery.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network on Thursday that outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain) and starting pitcher James Paxton (back surgery) were doing well.

“I feel really good about the decision to go ahead with the surgery. Every step of the way, it’s gone pretty smoothly for him. I think he threw his fifth bullpen [on Thursday] and continues to report that it’s going really well. Really encouraged where James is," Boone said of his left-hander.

As for Stanton, Boone said he would likely already be playing if the start of the season hadn't been postponed.

“He’s still reporting in Tampa and going through his rehab. He’s doing really well. When we get ready to go, he should certainly be ready to be back and part of things.”

As for slugger Aaron Judge, who did not have an at-bat before spring training was halted in mid-March, Boone said it's a little more of a murky picture as he continues to work his way back from a rib fracture and a collapsed lung.

The Yankees finished atop the American League East last season at 103-59 but were bounced in the ALCS by the Houston Astros in six games.