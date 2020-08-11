New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton continues to have issues staying healthy.

After an injury-riddled season in 2019 that limited him to just 18 games, the 30-year-old was placed on the shelf by the Yankees once again this weekend with a left hamstring injury.

It's yet another setback in a series of setbacks for the former National League MVP, who has played in just two full seasons since 2012.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he feels for his ailing slugger.

“I’m hurting for him,” Boone said via Newsday. “I know what he's done to be here. His play speaks for itself. Hopefully it's something that doesn't end up keeping him down too long.”

According to multiple reports, Stanton got leaner in the off-season believing that he might have become more built up than necessary in recent years. The Yankees and Stanton were optimistic that a change in physique may lead to improved durability on the field, but that hasn't appeared to be the case yet.

“I mean it [the injuries] makes it seem like I didn’t take care of myself, you know? Which makes it more frustrating,” Stanton said.

He is just three years into a 13-year, $325 million he signed with the Miami Marlins before his trade to the Yankees in December of 2017.

While staying healthy has been an issue, his performance hasn't. He hit 38 home runs in 2018, his first season in the Bronx, and has a combined OPS of .954 in severely limited action over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Yankees enter play Tuesday leading the American League East at 10-6.