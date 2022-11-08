Defenceman Aaron Ekblad is expected to return to the Florida Panthers' lineup on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Paul Maurice said.

Coach Maurice says that Aaron Ekblad is “expected” to return to the lineup on Saturday.



No timeline on Patric Hornqvist, but he says he should know more towards the end of the week. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 8, 2022

The 26-year-old has been out since Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury suffered in a game against the Boston Bruins.

He was placed on long-term injured reserve on Oct. 19, though general manager Bill Zito said at the time the injury was not believed to be season ending.

Ekblad skated in a regular jersey on Tuesday and has completed the required 10 days on IR, but not the 24 days. He will be eligible to play on Saturday should he be ready to return.

In three games prior to going down, Ekblad has one goal in an average of 21:42 of ice time per game.

This is his ninth season in Florida since being selected No. 1 overall in 2014.