Yankees' Judge, Holmes named May's Player and Reliever of the Month

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and relief pitcher Clay Holmes have both been named Player of the Month for May, the team announced Friday.

The 30-year-old slugger from Linden, Calif., leads the majors with 19 home runs on the year, accompanied by 39 RBIs. In a contract year, the Yankees' first-round selection in 2013 and three-time All-Star has his name firmly entrenched in AL MVP conversations thus far.

On the mound, Holmes, 29, has appeared in 24 games for the Yankees this season, recording four wins, an 0.35 ERA and 27 strikeouts.

The Yankees currently hold the top spot in the American League with a record of 36-15.