Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will not reach an agreement on a contract extension before the slugger's first-pitch deadline, Jeff Passan reported on Friday.

According to Passan, the Yankees have proposed a deal for more than $225 million, however the sides remain apart. 

Judge, 29, is entering his seventh MLB season, all with the Yankees.

Last season, the right-fielder had 39 home runs, 98 runs batted in and hit .287 in 148 games. 

The Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon. 