Report: Yankees, Judge unlikely to agree on extension before first-pitch deadline

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will not reach an agreement on a contract extension before the slugger's first-pitch deadline, Jeff Passan reported on Friday.

Barring a significant change in the next few hours, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will not strike a contract extension before his deadline of first pitch today, sources tell ESPN. The Yankees have proposed a deal for more than $225 million, but the sides remain apart. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 8, 2022

According to Passan, the Yankees have proposed a deal for more than $225 million, however the sides remain apart.

Judge, 29, is entering his seventh MLB season, all with the Yankees.

Last season, the right-fielder had 39 home runs, 98 runs batted in and hit .287 in 148 games.

The Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon.