22m ago
Report: Yankees, Judge unlikely to agree on extension before first-pitch deadline
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will not reach an agreement on a contract extension before the slugger's first-pitch deadline, Jeff Passan reported on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will not reach an agreement on a contract extension before the slugger's first-pitch deadline, Jeff Passan reported on Friday.
According to Passan, the Yankees have proposed a deal for more than $225 million, however the sides remain apart.
Judge, 29, is entering his seventh MLB season, all with the Yankees.
Last season, the right-fielder had 39 home runs, 98 runs batted in and hit .287 in 148 games.
The Yankees are scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon.