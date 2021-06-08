What are the chances of the Packers trading Rodgers?

It appears that Aaron Rodgers long reported standoff with the Green Bay Packers has officially begun.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Rodgers was not present on the first day of Packers mandatory minicamp.

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting to kick off #Packers minicamp, I’m told. As expected, the NFL MVP is now officially a holdout. https://t.co/6ZsouRCVnm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2021

Obviously, Aaron Rodgers also is absent. LT David Bakhtiari, who’s rehabbing from a torn ACL, isn’t in uniform. Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/0f2Nfhdybo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2021

It’s been heavily reported this off-season that Rodgers, who has been the Packers starting quarterback since 2008, is frustrated with the team and no longer wants to play for the organization.

According to ESPN, the Packers could fine Rodgers $15,515 for missing Tuesday’s portion of camp with fines of $31,030 and $46,540 also possible for missing Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported, however, that the Packers have discussed giving Rodgers an excused absence for missing camp and would thus waive any fines he would incur.

Rodgers, 37, was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player last season, which is the third time the quarterback has won the hounour during his career. Since being drafted by the Packers in the first round (24th overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers has spent his entire 16 seasons in the NFL with the Packers.

Rodgers, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has thrown for 51,245 yards and 412 touchdowns against only 89 interceptions over his 16 seasons. He was named Super Bowl MVP when the Packers won the NFL championship in 2011.