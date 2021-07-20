The drama in Green Bay continues.

This off-season the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in football, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 37-year-old QB declined the offer.

Rodgers skipped Green Bay's mandatory minicamp last month amid reports that he doesn't want to return to the Packers.

“I’ve focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself — the total package,” Rodgers said. “Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What’s the best way to take care of that? And that’s what I’ve been doing this offseason. That’s why I’ve taken the time I’ve taken and done the things or not done the things that I’ve done. And I’m very thankful for that time.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind."

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has no plans to trade Rodgers.

The NFL season is set to kickoff on Sept. 9.