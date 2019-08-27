Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not be close to hanging up his cleats but he does fully understand the decision of now former Indianapolis Colt Andrew Luck's decision to retire seemingly in his prime.

What Rodgers can't understand is the treatment Luck received from his own fan base.

When the news broke about Luck's retirement the 29-year-old quarterback was on the sidelines supporting his teammates in Week 3 of the preseason, with a press conference scheduled to make the official announcement. With the news breaking on social media mid-game, the fans around Lucas Oil Stadium quickly became upset and some even booed Luck as he left the field, something Rodgers did not appreciate.

"I thought it was pretty disgusting," Rodgers said Monday. "He's making a really tough decision and then before that, he makes the decision, I don't know why that doesn't stay in house to kind of protect him a little bit. Although when I think about it, I thought it would've been more of a standing-ovation type thing and a thank you than boos.

"I, 100 per cent, respect him immensely for his decision. I salute him for choosing quality of life. He's a fantastic player, he had a great career and he's got a lot to be proud of. Like many of us in this locker room, if not all of us, we all have interests outside of football. Andrew is an extremely bright guy, and I'm sure he'll have a lot of things to transition into. I know what it's like to deal with rehab and going through injuries. I've been on IR twice. It's tough. He was on it pretty much for an entire season and next offseason trying to get his arm back. Again, in my opinion, not playing with him but just reading what his teammates said, tough guy. What he went through to get himself back on the field is what it means to be a leader and I'm excited for him."

Rodger's referred to Luck's decision as "very selfless, not selfish."

"If he's not going to play this season, he could have played this season and sat on IR and taken the paycheck," Rodgers said.

Rodgers has openly talked about playing into his 40's and has given no indication that his plans have changed suggesting he will know when to hang up his cleats when "the love affair with the game is not there and/or if your body is not just functioning the way you want it to."

"But hopefully that's many years from now," Rodgers added.

Like Luck, Rodgers has an extensive list of injuries that he's battled through in his career and he is also five years older than Luck. Rodgers has been on injured reserve twice in his career, the first time was in 2006, when he was a backup, with a broken foot, and again in 2017 with a broken collarbone.

He didn't go on IR the first time he broke his collarbone in 2013, saying he dealt with those situations by seeing a light at the end of the tunnel because he knew he could return.

"I'm sure when you're going through stuff where you're not sure if you're ever going to play again -- like Andrew did, like Alex Smith might be dealing with right now -- I'm sure there's some tough days because, at some point, you start thinking about your post-career life and ability to move and functions," Rodgers said. "A lot of guys over the years have had to end their years because of injuries. Two of my favorite quarterbacks growing up, Steve Young and Troy Aikman, those are tough decision but I think they're decisions in the interest of your life at 40 and 50 and 60 hopefully. Again, I give him a lot of credit for making that tough decision, and I think he did it with enough time and lets them move forward with Jacoby [Brissett] and figure out what they want to do with their roster."

Rodgers has admitted to thinking about his post-career health, especially after suffering his third known concussion of his NFL career in last year's season finale.

"Of course, of course," Rodgers said. "Anytime you've had a concussion or a couple of concussions, the following days you're always thinking about what it's going to be like, but I think with medicine the way it is and research the way it is, there's going to be more and more things that can help guys down the line to feel better, hopefully. And hopefully, we can do our job in the [NFL Players Association] and continue to take care of former players."