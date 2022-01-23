Canucks sweep Gulls, win three straight for first time this AHL season

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The Abbotsford Canucks rallied for three goals in the second period to sweep the weekend series against the San Diego Gulls with a 4-2 victory in the AHL Sunday, extending their win streak to a season-long three games.

Vincent Arseneau, Yushiroh Hirano and Sheldon Rempal scored in the second period for the Canucks (14-12-3-1). Chase Wouters scored in the first.

Joe Murdaca, playing for the second time in as many nights, made 19 saves.

Morgan Adams-Moisan and Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored for the Gulls (13-15-2-0), which got 36 saves from Francis Marotte.

The Canucks have won three straight and swept the two-game weekend series with San Diego after winning 5-3 Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.