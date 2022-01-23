1h ago
Canucks sweep Gulls, win three straight for first time this AHL season
The Abbotsford Canucks rallied for three goals in the second period to sweep the weekend series against the San Diego Gulls with a 4-2 victory in the AHL Sunday, extending their win streak to a season-long three games.
The Canadian Press
Vincent Arseneau, Yushiroh Hirano and Sheldon Rempal scored in the second period for the Canucks (14-12-3-1). Chase Wouters scored in the first.
Joe Murdaca, playing for the second time in as many nights, made 19 saves.
Morgan Adams-Moisan and Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored for the Gulls (13-15-2-0), which got 36 saves from Francis Marotte.
The Canucks have won three straight and swept the two-game weekend series with San Diego after winning 5-3 Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.