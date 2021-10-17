ONTARIO, Calif. — The Abbotsford Canucks have a win in the American Hockey League.

The league's newest franchise defeated the Ontario Reign 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday for the first victory of its inaugural season.

Phil Di Giuseppe scored in regulation and added the shootout winner for the Canucks (1-1-0), the new AHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

All the game's scoring came in the second period.

Danila Klimovich put Abbotsford up 1-0 at 2:41 on the power play and Di Giuseppe made it 2-1 at 10:10.

Alex Turcotte and Brayden Burke scored for the Reign (1-0-1).

Goalie Arturs Silovs made 34 saves for his first AHL win. Jacob Ingham turned away 27 pucks in defeat.

The Canucks kicked off the season with three games in four days on the schedule. Abbotsford lost 5-3 to the Bakersfield Condors Saturday. They face the Ontario Reign again Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.