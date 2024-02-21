Levy stands tall for PWHL New York in shootout win over Montreal

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's 6-foot-1 goaltender Abigail Levy blanked Montreal in overtime to give New York a 3-2 win at UBS Arena Wednesday night, its first win on home ice this Professional Women's Hockey League season.

Levy needed every inch of height to make her game-winning save. With New York up by two shootout goals with two chances remaining, Montreal’s Laura Stacey carried the puck in deep, deked to her backhand, then drew the puck back across her body to flip a forehand shot toward the bottom corner. Levy stayed with the play, sticking a long leg across the crease and her toe deflected the puck away.

Neither team scored through the first two rounds of the best-of-five shootout series and New York got what proved to be the game-winning score when Abby Roque fired the puck between Ann-Renée Desbiens's pads to start the third round.

Alex Carpenter scored on a power play and followed it with a shorthanded goal, both in the first period, to stake New York to a 2-0 lead, but Montreal clawed back behind a second-period goal by Stacey and a third-period goal by Maureen Murphy.

Montreal needed to score in the fourth round to stay alive, but Levy snuffed out the final shot.

Levy made 21 saves on 24 shots to earn her first PWHL victory.

Desbiens had 19 saves on 21 shots and took the loss.

