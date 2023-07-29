AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Norway forward and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is out with a groin injury for her country’s final group stage match Sunday against the Philippines.

“We knew there was a possibility that once she got injured that she would not play,” head coach Hege Riise said at a media conference Saturday. “The medical team have been working with Ada to see whether it was possible for her to play the match, but today it has turned out that she cannot play tomorrow.”

Hegerberg walked off the field just before Norway was set to kick off against Switzerland on Tuesday, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Hegerberg was later diagnosed with a groin injury.

The Norwegians are facing possible elimination and are last in Group A after losing their opening match to New Zealand before the draw with Switzerland. Any result other than a win in Sunday’s match against the Philippines means Norway won't advance to the knockout stage.

Hegerberg returned to Norway’s national team in 2022 after a five-year protest over a pay dispute, making this the first World Cup she’s played since 2015.

Norway was one of the favorites to win the group after reaching the quarterfinals in the 2019 World Cup. Now, the Norwegians find themselves on the brink of group-stage elimination without their star player.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports