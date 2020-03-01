Bottcher motivated to win first Brier after losing in final the past two years

KINGSTON, Ont. - Manitoba second Adam Casey says he and Ontario third Ryan Fry are the “official curling nomads” of the Tim Hortons Brier.

It’s hard to argue with that statement.

Both Casey and Fry are playing for a record fourth different province this week at the Canadian championship in Kingston, Ont., as neither have had issue packing up their bags to suit up for a new team in a different part of the country.

Casey, a 30-year-old from Prince Edward Island, made his first Brier appearance in 2012, playing with Brad Gushue and Fry in Newfoundland and Labrador. Casey and Fry even lived together as members of Team Gushue.

“He’s always got a different uniform when I see him,” said Gushue. “Him and [Ryan] Fry. I guess the guys that play with me over the years, they kind of float around. That’s how I guess we got them down to Newfoundland. Good for him.”

Since his days on The Rock, Casey has gone on to skip his native PEI at back-to-back Briers in 2015 and 2016 before leading Saskatchewan at the 2017 national championship and now serves as second for Jason Gunnlaugson’s Manitoba rink this year.

Casey, who has also played for teams based in Ontario and Nova Scotia, says each province has its own feel, but emphasises Manitoba is the toughest to win and qualify for the Canadian championship.

“Each province is full of characters. Manitoba is as deep as curling provinces go. Thirty-two team Tankard. It’s an absolute grind to get through,” explained Casey. “There’s so many good teams…four teams in the top 20 in that province in the world. The teams that aren’t in the top 20 are also really, really good. It’s a curling hotbed.”

After his team disbanded at the end of last season, Casey pondered if he’d have a place to play in 2019-20. He didn’t take long to get an answer after Gunnlaugson asked him to join his Winnipeg-based rink.

“I wanted to be a team that was doing the right things. If I couldn’t find it then I was probably not going to play,” said Casey.

The addition of Casey has seemed to give Team Gunnlaugson a spark with the new foursome accumulating a 60-29 record and a near perfect showing at provincial playdowns, beating rival Mike McEwen twice in the playoffs, including the championship game. The result gave the popular Gunnlaugson his first appearance at the Brier.

“Jason has a reputation of putting in the work, doing the right things and getting the most out of his teams. I don’t think he’s ever been respected at the level he should be in that regard. It just made a lot of sense and I’m having a lot of fun doing it,” said Casey.

Fry has worn Manitoba, Newfoundland, Northern Ontario and now Ontario colours at the Brier. The third for Team John Epping says he was one of the first to take the risk of making curling his profession, meaning he was forced to move around the country to find the perfect fit.

“To do that it made me have to move to find the best teams and the guys I was best suited for at the portion of time in my life. It was the ability and willingness to move,” said Fry. “So I’m proud I took the chance to take some pretty big moves in my career. It’s worked out. I’ve gotten to play with some of the best curlers in the world. John Epping is no stranger to it.”

The Winnipeg native resides in Toronto, the same city his new team plays out of after living in Calgary when he was a member of Team Brad Jacobs.

As for the competition between Casey and Fry when it comes to representing the most provinces at the Brier? Well, technically speaking, Fry has played for only three provinces given that he’s competed for both Northern Ontario and Ontario. However, the 41-year-old is quick to point out one additional team he’s suited up for.

“I’ve got a Canadian one,” Fry said of his 2013 Brier championship with Jacobs.

Casey admits that they might share the record but Fry has him beat when it comes to success at the national championship.

“He’s a good buddy of mine. We’ve both been really fortunate to have some great opportunities and make the most out of them,” said Casey. “We’ve had equal success getting here for different provinces, but he’s had more success here.”