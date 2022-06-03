NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves argued their case Friday as salary arbitration hearings resumed after a two-week break.

Duvall asked for a raise from $5 million to $10,275,000 and the Braves argued for $9,275,000 in a case heard by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon. A decision is expected early next week.

Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs last year for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30 and went on to its first World Series title since 1995. The 33-year-old hit .228 with 38 home runs during the season and had two homers and six RBIs in the World Series victory over Houston.

A .229 career hitter with 153 homers and 458 RBIs, Duvall is eligible for free agency after this season. He entered Friday with a .191 average, two homers and 16 RBIs this year.

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Teams hold a 5-2 lead in decisions: Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million) won and Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Braves reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million), St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million) and Milwaukee right-jander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000) lost.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

Hearings are scheduled through June 24. Players still scheduled for hearings include Atlanta pitcher Max Fried and shortstop Dansby Swanson, along with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Minnesota catcher Gary Sánchez, Miami catcher Jacob Stallings, Seattle outfielder Jesse Winker, Kansas City second baseman Nicky Lopez and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims.

