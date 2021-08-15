ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club.

The Angels made the move Sunday in the latest indication the injury-plagued team has decided to focus on the future with little hope of ending its six-year playoff drought this season. Los Angeles (58-60) also recalled right-hander James Hoyt from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Eaton batted .200 with one homer and two RBIs for the Angels, getting 13 hits and striking out 16 times. Los Angeles signed the 10-year veteran last month after the White Sox released him.

The Angels acquired Eaton to play right field while they were short-handed in the outfield with injuries to Mike Trout and Justin Upton. Los Angeles then recalled top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, eliminating its need for a veteran outfielder.

Eaton also made his major league pitching debut for the Angels, throwing 21 pitches in a scoreless two-hit inning to wrap up a blowout loss to Colorado last month.

Hoyt is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in seven games with the Angels this season.

___

