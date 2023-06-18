CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each hit an RBI single during Baltimore's three-run sixth inning, and the Orioles cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 6-3 win on Sunday.

Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore, and Ramón Urías drove in two runs. Austin Hays had three of the team's 14 hits.

The Orioles had won six of seven when they arrived in Chicago. But they dropped the first two of the weekend series by a combined score of 13-5.

Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer (8-3) struck out seven while working five innings of three-run ball. Félix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 23 chances.

Chicago had won a season-high five straight. Mike Tauchman and Christopher Morel homered for the Cubs, who finished with three hits.