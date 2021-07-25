Adam Frazier is on the move.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Pittsburgh Pirates are dealing the second baseman to the San Diego Padres.

The San Diego Padres are acquiring second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN.



Frazier, 29, leads baseball in hits this year and is not a free agent until after the 2022 season. One of the best bats on the trade market. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2021

Reports indicate the Pirates will receive No. 5 prospect and infielder Tucupita Marcano, double-A outfielder Jack Suwinksi and pitcher Michell Miliano. The Padres are also receiving about $1.4 million in the deal, allowing the Pirates to have access to better prospects in return.

Frazier was a first-time All-Star in 2021 and has established himself as one of the best contact hitters in baseball, hitting .327 with four home runs and 32 RBI in 97 games this season. He also leads baseball in hits this season at 125.

It’s been quite the bounce back season for the 29-year-old after he hit just .230 with an OPS of .661 in 58 games last year.

Frazier has spent all six of his MLB seasons in Pittsburgh and is arbitration eligible next season. He isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until after the 2022 season.

A native of Athens, Ga., Frazier made his big-league debut in June of 2016 as a 24-year-old.