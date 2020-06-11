Canadians Adam Hadwin and Corey Connors are in contention after putting up solid opening rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course as the PGA Tour makes its return following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Corey Conners

Hometown: Listowel, Ontario

Age: 28

World Ranking: 66

Round One Score (Position): -4 (T11)

Front Nine Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Front Total Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70 Conners 5 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 30 - Round Status E -1 -1 -1 -2 -3 -4 -4 -5 -5 -

Back Nine Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Back Total Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 70 Conners 4 5 4 5 4 4 2 4 4 36 66 Round Status -5 -5 -5 -3 -3 -3 -4 -4 -4 - -4

Red = Birdie / Blue = Bogey

Adam Hadwin

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Age: 32

World Ranking: 55

Round One Score (Position): -5 (T4)

Front Nine Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Front Total Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70 Hadwin 4 4 5 3 3 3 3 3 3 31 - Round Status -1 -1 E E -1 -2 -3 -3 -4 -4 -

Back Nine Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Back Total Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 70 Hadwin 4 6 4 3 3 3 3 3 5 34 65 Round Status -4 -3 -3 -3 -4 -5 -5 -6 -5 - -5

Mackenzie Hughes

Hometown: Dundas, Ontario

Age: 29

World Ranking: 160

Round One Score (Position): -1 (T50)

Front Nine Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Front Total Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70 Hughes 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 3 4 34 - Round Status -1 E E E E -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -