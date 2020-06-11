7h ago
Hadwin, Connors in contention after first round at Colonial
Canadians Adam Hadwin and Corey Connors are in contention after putting up solid opening rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course as the PGA Tour makes its return following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
TSN.ca Staff
Corey Conners
Hometown: Listowel, Ontario
Age: 28
World Ranking: 66
Round One Score (Position): -4 (T11)
Front Nine
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Front
|Total
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Conners
|5
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|30
|-
|Round Status
|E
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-2
|-3
|-4
|-4
|-5
|-5
|-
Back Nine
|Hole
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Back
|Total
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|70
|Conners
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|4
|36
|66
|Round Status
|-5
|-5
|-5
|-3
|-3
|-3
|-4
|-4
|-4
|-
|-4
Red = Birdie / Blue = Bogey
Adam Hadwin
Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Age: 32
World Ranking: 55
Round One Score (Position): -5 (T4)
Front Nine
|
Hole
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Front
|
Total
|
Par
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
35
|
70
|
Hadwin
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|3
|
3
|31
|
-
|
Round Status
|
-1
|
-1
|
E
|
E
|
-1
|
-2
|
-3
|
-3
|
-4
|
-4
|
-
Back Nine
|
Hole
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
Back
|
Total
|
Par
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
35
|
70
|
Hadwin
|
4
|
6
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
34
|
65
|
Round Status
|
-4
|
-3
|
-3
|
-3
|
-4
|
-5
|
-5
|
-6
|
-5
|
-
|
-5
Mackenzie Hughes
Hometown: Dundas, Ontario
Age: 29
World Ranking: 160
Round One Score (Position): -1 (T50)
Front Nine
|
Hole
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Front
|
Total
|
Par
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
35
|
70
|
Hughes
|
4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|34
|-
|
Round Status
|
-1
|E
|E
|E
|E
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-
Back Nine
|
Hole
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
Back
|
Total
|
Par
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
35
|
70
|
Hughes
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|4
|35
|69
|
Round Status
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-1
|-2
|-1
|-1
|-
|-1