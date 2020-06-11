Canadians Adam Hadwin and Corey Connors are in contention after putting up solid opening rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Golf Course as the PGA Tour makes its return following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Corey Conners

Embedded Image

Hometown: Listowel, Ontario
Age: 28
World Ranking: 66

Round One Score (Position): -4 (T11)

 

Front Nine

 
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Front Total
Par  4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 35 70
Conners 3 3  3  30  -
Round Status   -1  -1 -1   -2  -3 -4   -4  -5 -5
 

Back Nine

 
Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Back Total
 Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 35 70
 Conners  4 5   4  4  4  4  36  66
 Round Status -5   -5  -5  -3 -3  -3   -4  -4 -4  -  -4
 

Red = Birdie / Blue = Bogey

 
 

Adam Hadwin 

Embedded Image

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Age: 32
World Ranking: 55

Round One Score (Position): -5 (T4)

 

Front Nine

 

Hole

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Front

Total

Par

5

4

4

3

4

4

4

3

4

35

70

Hadwin

4

4

5

3

3

3

3

 3

3

 31

-

Round Status

-1

-1

E

E

-1

-2

-3

-3

-4

-4

-
 

Back Nine

 

Hole

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Back

Total

Par

4

5

4

3

4

4

3

4

4

35

70

Hadwin

4

6

4

3

3

3

3

3

5

34

65

Round Status

-4

-3

-3

-3

-4

-5

-5

-6

-5

-

-5

 

 

Mackenzie Hughes

Embedded Image

Hometown: Dundas, Ontario
Age: 29
World Ranking: 160

Round One Score (Position): -1 (T50)

 

Front Nine

 

Hole

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Front

Total

Par

5

4

4

3

4

4

4

3

4

35

70

Hughes

4

 5 4 3 4 3 4 3 4 34 -

Round Status

-1

 E E E E -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -

Back Nine

 

Hole

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Back

Total

Par

4

5

4

3

4

4

3

4

4

35

70

Hughes

 4 5 4 3 4 4 2 5 4 35 69

Round Status

 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -1 -1 - -1
 

 