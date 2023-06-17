Adam Hadwin fired a 4-over 74 on Saturday and will be the top Canadian heading into the the final round of the U.S. Open in a tie for 56th at a 54-hole total of 6-over.

Fellow Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Svensson also had problems with the rough conditions at Los Angeles Country Club, as they finished the day at 8-over and 5-over, respectively, for the tournament.

Hadwin entered the day at 2-over and said the "crispy" conditions on the course presented some issues on Saturday.

"I had some good looks early. I hit bad shots on certain holes and couldn't save myself. I couldn't take advantage of the opportunities I had," Hadwin said following his round. "[The course] got to be at least three-to-five shots harder today. The wind is picking up here. It's gusty, shifting all over the place and it's tough to judge. Everything is running out and you need to be extremely precise today.

"It's a tough golf course. It's so difficult to generate spin and control your golf ball if you're not making proper contact on the ball. I didn't get away with anything. It's a major championship. You've got to play your best and I haven't played great."

Hughes entered the day as the top Canadian at even par but followed up a 3-over second round with a 5-over 75 in Round 3. Hughes began the round with a birdie but would go on to bogey four holes and add a double bogey in 17 to enter the final round in a tie for 50th.

Svensson shot a 7-over on Saturday, sinking six bogeys and one double bogey to just one birdie. The Surrey, B.C., native is playing in his first U.S. Open.